Four more Nets enter COVID protocols, leaving team with 10 available players

The Brooklyn Nets will be down seven players Tuesday night as four more players — LaMarcus Aldridge, James Johnson, DeAndre’ Bembry and Jevon Carter — have entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, joining Paul Millsap. Millsap entered the COVID protocols on Monday.

With Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris already out, the Nets will have only 10 players available vs. the Toronto Raptors Tuesday night at Barclays Center, two above the NBA minimum.

The Nets announced the news in an update to its injury status report.

Once players enter the league’s protocols, they must quarantine for 10 days or until they return two negative PCR tests within a 24-hour window, Moreover, Nets players will now face daily COVID tests so others could also wind up in the protocols.

The Nets have both of their two-ways, David Duke Jr. and Kessler Edwards, available. Edwards and Day’Ron Sharpe were called up from their assignment with the Nets G League affiliate in Long Island on Monday.

The NBA, like much of America, has seen COVID infections rise in the last two weeks, but there have been no reports of players having serious symptoms or hospitalizations as a result. All the Nets but Kyrie Irving have been vaccinated, as have 97 percent of the NBA’s players. It’s unclear how many of the Nets have also received booster shots.

On Monday, the NBA cancelled the Chicago Bulls next two games after so many players and staff had to enter the league’s protocols.