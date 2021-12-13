 clock menu more-arrow no yes
GLUE GUYS: Shams Charania interview discussing Kyrie Irving’s possible return

By Michael Smeltz
2021 NBA Playoffs - Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

The Athletic’s Shams Charania joins the show to discuss the increased optimism surrounding the possibility of Kyrie Irving’s return to the Nets. Mike and Shams talk through what role Kevin Durant has played in Kyrie’s possible return, what Nets management has to consider, the mood in the locker room around Kyrie and more. Then at (20:00) Mike and Brian dig into all the potential positives and pitfalls of a possible Kyrie Irving comeback.

