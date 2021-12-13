Paul Millsap enters COVID protocols ... no word on return

Paul Millsap is the latest NBA player to enter the NBA’s COVID protocols, according to the Nets injury status report for Tuesday’s game vs. the Raptors. Millsap is the first Nets player this year to enter the protocols.

Adrian Wojanarowski and Malika Andrews for ESPN were first to report the news in a tweet...

Brooklyn Nets F Paul Millsap has entered the league's Covid protocol, sources tell @malika_andrews and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 13, 2021

No word on Millsap’s status beyond Tuesday but if he tested positive for the COVID virus, he could be out for several games. Once players enter the league’s protocols, they must quarantine for 10 days or until they return two negative PCR tests within a 24-hour window, Moreover, Nets players will now face daily COVID tests so others may also wind up in the protocols.

Millsap who is averaging a career low 11.2 minutes in 21 games was out Sunday night in Detroit for personal reasons, per the Nets. Millsap has missed several games for personal reasons, some related to his wife’s giving birth.

The NBA, like much of America, has seen COVID infections rise in the last two weeks, but there have been no reports players have had serious symptoms or hospitalizations as a result. All the Nets but Kyrie Irving have been vaccinated, as have 97 percent of the NBA’s players. It’s unclear how many of the Nets have also received booster shots.

Also on Monday, the NBA cancelled the Chicago Bulls next two games after so many players and staff had to enter the league’s protocols.