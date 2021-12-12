NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets at Detroit Pistons, 6:00pm EST

The Brooklyn Nets will close out their 4-game road trip on Sunday evening when they take on a struggling Detroit Pistons team.

The Pistons, who are just looking to find their footing, have lost 11 straight games. But for Detroit is less about winning games this year than it is about developing their young core, led by number one pick in this past summer’s draft Cade Cunningham.

Brooklyn should hopefully coast in this one, though they will be without James Harden (rest) and Paul Milsap (personal). We’ll likely get a lot of Cam Thomas and Nic Claxton tonight, which is a-ok by me.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (18-8) at Detroit Pistons (4-21)

WHEN: 6:00 PM EST

WHERE: YES (tv), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game Preview.

Player to watch: Cade Cunningham The number one pick is starting to find his rhythm. Since we last saw Cunningham, he has averaged around 16 points, six rebounds, and five assists on a .408/.345/.815 across 16 games. With Grant out, the rookie will have a lot more on his plate. It’s a huge, huge ask for a young kid against a championship caliber team, but that’s where Cunningham finds himself right now. Iron sharpens iron so the kid will Brooklyn’s rookie took a major step this week. Cam Thomas was part of the closing lineups Wednesday and Friday night for the Nets. Thomas provides the Nets with another scoring option and perhaps most importantly, someone else that can go downhill and create rim pressure. That’s something the Nets have been missing this season and as Thomas continues to soak up game from the Hall of Famers he’s around and gets meaningful playing time, he will be someone that will keep Nets fans excited for many years to come.

