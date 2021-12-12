 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kevin Durant fined $25,000 for directing obscene language at fan

By Chris Milholen
Brooklyn Nets v Atlanta Hawks Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA has announced that Kevin Durant has been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language towards a fan.

The incident took place with 28 seconds remaining in the second quarter of the Nets’ 113-105 victory over the Hawks Friday night in Atlanta.

In October, Durant was fined an equal amount for “forcefully” throwing the ball into the stands vs. the Pacers.

