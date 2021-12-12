Kevin Durant fined $25,000 for directing obscene language at fan

The NBA has announced that Kevin Durant has been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language towards a fan.
The incident took place with 28 seconds remaining in the second quarter of the Nets’ 113-105 victory over the Hawks Friday night in Atlanta.
Fan: “Durant, stop crying”— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 11, 2021
KD: “Shut yo ass up, motherf*****”
(via @bpfleming) pic.twitter.com/qFIyan7yDv
In October, Durant was fined an equal amount for “forcefully” throwing the ball into the stands vs. the Pacers.
