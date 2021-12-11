James Harden to rest against Pistons after playing all 26 games this season

James Harden will get a well-deserved rest for the first time this season against the Pistons Sunday night.

Harden, who has played in all 26 games for the Nets this season, is coming off yet another 40+ minute outing Friday night against the Hawks in Atlanta. The Nets superstar currently ranks sixth in minutes per game (36.2 minutes)

Harden leads the Nets in minutes played with 941 in 26 games. Kevin Durant is at 871, having missed two games.

After Brooklyn’s 113-105 win over Atlanta, he explained how his main focus is racking up wins rather than being cautious about his heavy minutes' load.

“Forty [minutes]. Three times in a row. 40,” said Harden with a smile when discussing his minutes on the Nets four-game road trip. “I want to win man. I don’t care about nothing else but winning. I don’t care about nothing else. That’s all.”

The Nets have also ruled out Paul Millsap (personal reasons) for Sunday’s game against the Pistons. Beyond Joe Harris (ankle surgery) and Kyrie Irving (unvaccinated), Kessler Edwards and Day’Ron Sharpe will remain with the teams’ G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets.

With the heavy status report, Cam Thomas and Nic Claxton can be expected to play a larger role Sunday night against Detroit. Blake Griffin, who has played in only one game the past eight outings, might see some run against his former squad as well.