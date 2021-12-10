NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 PM EST

The Brooklyn Nets, losers of 1-straight game, winners of just 7 of their last 10 games, and in first place in the Eastern Conference; and yet - yet! - you would think that these Nets are the 12-70 New Jersey Nets if you went on the ol’ Twitter.

Things, however, aren’t as bad as they seem as the Nets head into Friday night’s matchup against the Hawks in Atlanta. It could be much, much worse. Especially considering they are doing this all without their starting point guard and now without their best 3-point shooter.

Brooklyn will have both Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge back in the lineup, after giving them both Wednesday night off to rest.

That should help. A lot.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (17-8) at Atlanta Hawks (13-12)

WHEN: 7:30 PM EST

WHERE: ESPN (tv), YES (local tv), WFAN-FM/AM

Game Preview.

Tonight might be a revenge game for an old friend of ours. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot has started the last four games and made seven three pointers on Monday night. As Nets fans know and remember well, TLC sure ain’t shy about throwing up shots so if he’s open, he’ll let it fly. With LaMarcus Aldridge back in the lineup, it’ll be interesting to see how the Nets handle their big rotation. Nicolas Claxton looked solid across both nights in Texas and the more he plays, the better he looks. Blake Griffin made his return to the rotation and looked pretty damn good in his 13 minutes. Paul Millsap had a decent game as well and was on the court for the fourth quarter comeback try. The Nets will have their hands full with Clint Capela tonight. Capela is third in the NBA in rebounding, averaging almost 13 a night in his 30 minutes a night. As our Rockets fans friends will tell you, he’s a great pick and roll partner as his ability to run the floor and finish lobs makes him a super valuable big.

For more on the Hawks, check out Peachtree Hoops.