Live Game Thread: Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls, 8:00 PM EST

The Brooklyn Nets are rolling. They’ve won 5 in a row, and currently sit one game behind the Philadelphia 76ers for first place in the East.

On Monday, on the second night of a back-to-back, the Nets will travel to Chicago to take on the Bulls who are losers of two straight; but, still very, very good.

Chicago has the ability to score a ton of points - which is the only real kryptonite to the Nets; the best defense against the Nets is a really, really good offense.

The Nets, meanwhile, have...Kevin Durant. He’s good. Really, really good.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (7-3) at Chicago Bulls (6-3)

WHEN: 8:00 PM EST

WHERE: NBA TV (national), YES (local), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game Preview.

Player to watch: Zach Lavine It’s a gold medal Monday at the United Center. Lavine came off the bench for Gregg Popovich and Team USA in Tokyo, and did a damn good job. He was instant offense for the United States off the bench and that success has carried over into the NBA campaign. Having some more solid ballhandlers has made Lavine’s life a LOT easier and now he doesn’t have to make magic happen every time he has the ball. He’s been assisted on 45.2 percent of his two point makes, his highest as a member of the Bulls. Joe Harris figures to get this matchup. Harris has been playing much better over the past week and has shot above 50 percent from the field in the last four games. When Harris is involved, knocking down open shots, and doing some things off the dribble, Brooklyn can keep opposing defenses on a string.

