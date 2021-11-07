Live Game Thread: Brooklyn Nets at Toronto Raptors, 3:30 PM EST

The Brooklyn Nets are back. At 6-3 and on a 4-game win streak, the Nets are in a 4-way tie for 3rd place in the East. It hasn’t been pretty, but “wins are wins.”

On Sunday afternoon they head north to take on the Toronto Raptors, who welcome Pascal Siakam back from injury. The Raptors have struggled a bit at home early on, going just 2-4 at Scotiabank Arena this season.

Brooklyn enters Sunday on the first game of a back-to-back set, heading to Chicago on Monday to take on the Bulls.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (6-3) at Toronto Raptors (6-4)

WHEN: 3:30 PM EST

WHERE: YES Network (tv), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game Preview.

Player to watch: OG Anunoby With Siakam out, Anunoby has stepped in up in a variety of ways. Friend of the site, Nekias Duncan, wrote this about OG for Basketball News: “Anunoby plays with a physicality that only a few wings in the league are comfortable with, much less equipped to deal with consistently. There have been counters added to his brute strength; his improving handle has allowed him to incorporate head-fakes and spins to get to his spots more effectively.” Like everyone else, OG doesn’t think he gets enough foul calls in his favor, so look for him and the Raps to work the refs a bit today. Anunoby will have his hands full with Kevin Durant. It’s been a lifetime and a half since KD played in Toronto, but he’s back now and looking better than ever. Although he “only” went 12-27 on Friday, five of his shots rimmed out so you can chalk it up to the breaks of the game. Durant has been masterful for Brooklyn and with a fun matchup like this on deck, he’ll be putting on a show as he continues to lead the squad.

For more on the Raptors, check out Raptors HQ.