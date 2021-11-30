NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks, 7:30 PM EST

The Brooklyn Nets are back at it on Tuesday night, after adding to the Phoenix Suns’ 16-game win streak this past weekend. They’ll take their talents...home, to the Barclays Center where they’ll welcome [puts glasses on] the New York Knicks.

Never heard of ‘em.

The Knicks are playing decent ball at 11-9 this season; and maybe more notably they are playing better ball on the road (6-3), which is where they find themselves on Tuesday night.

Brooklyn is trying to solve a few issues: How do you replace Joe Harris? How do you get Blake Griffin figured out? What does James Harden need to thrive in this offense?

Still, the Nets are the top team in the East and while there’s a lot circulating around these parts, things are as dire as it seems.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (14-6) vs. New York Knicks (11-9)

WHEN: 7:30 PM EST

WHERE: TNT (national tv), WFAN-FM/AM (radio)

Game Preview.

The last time Evan Fournier saw the Nets, Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and friends took turns picking on him as the Nets took out the Boston Celtics in five games. The Nets don’t have Irving of course, but the offense is still pretty dangerous with Patty Mills running around. The Knicks defense is allowing 39 threes a game, sixth highest in the league. Of those threes, about 21 of them are classified as wide open (per NBA.com, that’s when the closest defender is six or more feet away from the shooter). Teams have made 40.4 percent of those shots, fifth highest mark in the league. On the season, Mills is leading the league in three point percentage at 50%. If the Knicks defense isn’t on its game, the Nets can bury the Knicks in a hole they may not be able to get out of. On a totally different note, Posting & Toasting writer Abe Beame and friend of the site, Jayson Buford, chop it up about Succession every week. It’s dope and you should read it. Speaking of RJ Barrett, it looks like he has taken a step back following his breakout second half of the 2020-2021 season. He’s taking more three pointers this year, but has only cashed in on 32.1 percent of them. For the short and long term, the Knicks need Barrett to play at an All Star level if they want to break into the top half of the Eastern Conference.

For more on the Knicks, check out Posting and Toasting.