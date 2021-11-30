Nic Claxton practices with Long Island Nets as Nash says he’s ‘getting closer’

Nic Claxton, out 15 games with an undisclosed illness that sapped his energy, practiced Tuesday morning with the Long Island Nets then was recalled by Brooklyn later in the day.

From NetsPR



The Brooklyn Nets have assigned Nic Claxton to their NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, for today’s practice. — NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) November 30, 2021

The moves come a day after Steve Nash told reporters that Claxton is “getting closer” to a return but gave no details on when he might return to play for Brooklyn. After starting the first three games of the season and coming off the bench in a fourth, the 22-year-old had to “recondition” after what he called a “sickness” had sapped his strength caused him to lose “a lot of weight.”

The Nets have not disclosed the nature of the illness other than to say it’s “non-COVID.” In a recent discussion with the media, Claxton said he has regained the weight he’d lost.

The Nets did not say how long Claxton would practice with Long Island who train at the Yes We Can Community Center in North Hempstead, Long Island, or whether he would return to the G League affiliate later in the week. Long Island has a game Saturday vs. the Delaware Blue Coats in Wilmington, then a home game a week from Thursday at Nassau Coliseum vs. the College Park Skyhawks.

The last time that Claxton played with Long Island was just before the pandemic stuck. On March 5, 2020, he scored a career-high 34 points to go along with nine rebounds, and four assists in 27 minutes of play vs. the Blue Coats at the Coliseum.

On Monday, the Nets assigned Day’Ron Sharpe to Long Island. He too was recalled Tuesday afternoon..