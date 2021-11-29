 clock menu more-arrow no yes
GLUE GUYS: Brooklyn Nets’ 8 biggest storylines - overrated/underrated

By Michael Smeltz
Phoenix Suns v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

The Glue Guys run through the 8 biggest Brooklyn Nets storylines this year and decide whether they are overrated/underrated/properly rated.

  • The Nets can’t beat elite teams
  • Joe Harris’ injury and the impact on the Nets rotation
  • The on-court impact of Kyrie Irving’s absence
  • The off-court impact of Kyrie Irving’s absence
  • James Harden’s play this year
  • Kevin Durant’s Achilles recovery
  • LaMarcus Aldridge’s contributions
  • Patty Mills signing
  • Nets owner Joe Tsai’s decision to not sign Spencer Dinwiddie

