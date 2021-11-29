GLUE GUYS: Brooklyn Nets’ 8 biggest storylines - overrated/underrated

The Glue Guys run through the 8 biggest Brooklyn Nets storylines this year and decide whether they are overrated/underrated/properly rated.
- The Nets can’t beat elite teams
- Joe Harris’ injury and the impact on the Nets rotation
- The on-court impact of Kyrie Irving’s absence
- The off-court impact of Kyrie Irving’s absence
- James Harden’s play this year
- Kevin Durant’s Achilles recovery
- LaMarcus Aldridge’s contributions
- Patty Mills signing
- Nets owner Joe Tsai’s decision to not sign Spencer Dinwiddie
