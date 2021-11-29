Joe Harris to undergo surgery on injured left ankle, out four to eight weeks

On Monday afternoon, the Brooklyn Nets announced that starting forward Joe Harris will be undergoing ankle surgery on his left ankle. Harris is expected to miss between four and six weeks.

. Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN with the details:

Joe Harris will have a scope on his injured ankle. Steve Nash said there will be an update after the surgery. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) November 29, 2021

Harris’ agent, Mark Bartelstein, gave the expected recovery time to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski...

Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris is expected to miss four to eight weeks with ankle surgery, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Surgery is addressing "a little bone particle" in ankle, Steve Nash said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 29, 2021

Harris’ agent, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, told Woj on Monday that there’s optimism he can return on the shorter end of that timeline.

Harris injured his left ankle on November 14th against the Oklahoma City Thunder and hasn’t played since then.

“He is going to have a scope and then we’ll see what that means once they’ve had the procedure,” Nash said after Nets practice on Monday. “We think this is a really positive thing that can put this situation behind him long term rather than risking reoccurrences or uncertainty with the injury.

“There’s a little bone particle in there. Just the uncertainty of it, just better to take it out. We thought that it would potentially sort itself out because it’s been there, but it’s not. Hopefully that’s the end of it.”

On Friday, Nash discussed Harris and said:

“I think he’s made small progress. But I think there’s still a ways to go there, where they’ve got to continue to evaluate different options and how we can help speed up his recovery.”

On the season, Harris is averaging 11 points a game on a 45/47/83 shooting split. Harris has been a source of consistency throughout his time in Brooklyn, but this isn’t his first ankle surgery as noted below

In the previous four years, Joe Harris had missed 16 games. We took his durability for granted. This is his second ankle surgery. He had a bone removed from his right ankle in 2016. This time, it's his right ankle. — NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) November 29, 2021

Without Harris, the Nets will look to figure out how they can best replace his shooting and ability to space the floor. So far, that burden has fallen on Patty Mills who’s second in the NBA in 3-point shooting.