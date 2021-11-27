NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets vs. Phoenix Suns, 7:30 PM EST

We have a legit NBA Finals preview on our hands Saturday night. The Phoenix Suns, winners of 15 straight games - FIFTEEN STRAIGHT - are in town to take on your Brooklyn Nets, the Eastern Conference’s top team and winners of four straight.

The Suns, coming off a run at the NBA Finals last season, are good enough from top to bottom to beat any team in this league. They have a (future) Hall of Fame point guard, one of the league’s best scorers in the game and one of the top bigs in the NBA. They are set up nicely to repeat as the Western Conference champs.

Brooklyn, meanwhile; well, you know the drill. The Suns have just one loss on the road this season, so buckle up.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (14-5) vs. Phoenix Suns (16-3)

WHEN: 7:30 PM EST

WHERE: NBA TV (national), YES (local), WFAN-AM/FM (radio)

Game Preview.

Who gets the Devin Booker assignment? All signs point to DeAndre Bembry as he’s been inserted into the starting five as Bruce Brown has been out with the hamstring injury. Book has been his usual excellent self as the Olympic Gold Medalist can score all over the court, make impossible shots, and create great looks for his teammates. The Suns have done a great job of taking care of the ball, and Booker has been a huge part of that. His turnover rate has decreased for the third straight season and when you have a scorer like him making the most out of possessions every time he has the rock, good things are guaranteed to happen. Having Brown back should help give the Nets one more quality option to throw his way. We’ll be saying hello to an old friend of ours tonight. Landry Shamet was traded over the summer in exchange for Jevon Carter and the 29th pick in the 2021 Draft which turned into Day’Ron Sharpe. Carter’s gradually started to get comfortable in his role with the second unit. If he can start to knock down his open threes at a more consistent clip, it will take the Nets up another level. He’s made 6-of-14 in his last three games, a 42.9 percent clip, roughly what he put up for Phoenix the last two seasons. Get ready to run. Both these teams are top ten in pace and although this is the second night of a back-to-back, they didn’t have to travel so they’re a little more rested on this B2B than usual.

