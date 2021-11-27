Deadlines and Commitments - Quarter pole edition

The Nets will reach the quarter pole of the long NBA regular season this week, the traditional time GMs and owner use to evaluate what they’ve got and what they need to meet their goals.

Then, in two weeks, the NBA trade season unofficially opens. Starting December 15, players who signed in the off-season can be traded. That adds about 150 players — about a third of the league — to the trade pool. Doing complicated, multi-player, multi-team deals prior to that would be difficult.

So, here ya go...

—December 8 - James Harden returns to Houston for the first time with a full house of fans in the stands. 8 p.m. ET

—December 15 - DeAndre’ Bembry contract guaranteed up to $1.25 million. He previously received a guarantee of $750,000 on signing in early August.

—December 15 - First day free agents signed in off-season can be traded.

—December 19 - Jeff Green returns to Brooklyn with Denver Nuggets for “revenge game.” 7:30 p.m. ET.

—December 25 - Nets and Lakers square off in the marquee game of Christmas Day in L.A., 8:00 p.m. ET. First time Kevin Durant and LeBron James square off since Christmas 2018!

—January 7 - Nets host the Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Bucks for the first time this season at Barclays Center. 7:30 p.m. ET

—January 7 - DeAndre’ Bembry vets minimum contract fully guarantees as do all non-guaranteed and partially guaranteed deals. Same with David Duke Jr.’s two-way deal.

—January 15 - No-trade restriction lifts on Bruce Brown.

—January 25 - Nets host Lakers at Barclays. 7:30 p.m. ET — exactly one month after the two squads go head-to-head on Christmas Day.

—January 29 - Kevin Durant returns to Golden State for the first time with fans in the stands. 8:30 p.m. ET. Warriors have promised to retire his jersey. Will it take place this night?

—February 8 - Ime Udoka, former Nets assistant, brings his Boston Celtics to Barclays Center for first time. 7:30 p.m. ET

—February 13 - Super Bowl ... Target date for opening of New York sports books.

—February 18-20 - NBA All-Star 2022 (Cleveland, OH)

—February 22 - NBA trade deadline, 3:00 p.m. ET.

—March 1 - Playoff Eligibility Waiver Deadline aka the buyout deadline. Players waived or bought out after this date cannot play in post-season.

—April 2 - NBA G League Regular Season ends

—April 5 - NBA G League Playoffs begin

—April 10 - Regular season concludes vs. Pacers at Barclays Center. Luxury tax bill based on payroll at end of regular season.

—April 11 - Rosters set for NBA Playoffs 2022 (3:00 p.m. ET)

—April 12-15 - NBA Play-In Tournament for teams finishing seventh through tenth seeds.

—April 16 - First round of NBA Playoffs begin.

—May 2-3 - Conference Semifinals begin (possible move up to April 30/May 1)

—Early May - WNBA season begins. New York Liberty schedule TBA.

—May 17 - NBA Draft Lottery 2022

—May 17-18 - Conference Finals begin (possible move up to May 15-16)

—June 2 - NBA Finals begin.

—June 19 - Game 7 of NBA Finals (if necessary)

—June 23 - NBA Draft. Nets currently have no picks in either round and no cash considerations to acquire picks.

—June 29 - Player option deadline for Patty Mills, James Harden and Kyrie Irving as well as qualifying offer deadline for David Duke Jr. and Nicolas Claxton.

—July 1 - Start of the 2022-23 free agency.

—July 5 - First day free agents can sign or re-sign.

—July 7 - Traditional date by which NBA teams must pay the luxury tax. Nets current tax bill is $110 million.

—August 7 - The Nets $11.45 million Traded Player Exception generated by the Spencer Dinwiddie trade expires, one year after Dinwiddie trade to Washington. (Also $118,000 TPE generated by the Landry Shamet trade expires.)

—August 19 - The Nets $6.27 million Traded Player Exception generated by the DeAndre Jordan trade expires, one year after Jordan trade to Detroit.

—October 6 - The Nets $3.6 million Traded Player Exception generated by Sekou Doumbouya expires, one years after Doumbouya trade to Indiana.

—October 31 — Team options on Cam Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe.