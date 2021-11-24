NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics, 7:30 PM EST

The Nets are in Boston on Wednesday night where they’ll take on the Celtics in a pre-Thanksgiving, nationally-televised ESPN game.

There’s plenty to be thankful for if you’re the Brooklyn Nets. First, you have the best record in the Eastern Conference and the third best record in the NBA. Second, you have the best player in the Eastern Conference and the best player in the NBA. He’s the best. Period.

The Celtics are starting to hit their groove, having won three games in a row and 7 of their last 10. This after a pretty sluggish start to the season and not being able to really get into a groove; dealing with plenty of injuries and DNPs early on.

With Jaylen Brown potentially back in the mix on Wednesday, this one has the potential of being one of those “classic Nets-Celtics” games.

Should be fun.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (13-5) at Boston Celtics (10-8)

WHEN: 7:30 PM EST

Player to watch: Jayson Tatum After a particularly ugly start, the young star (amazingly, he’s still only 23 years old) is back on the good foot. Over the last four games, Tatum is averaging 33.5 points and 8.5 rebounds a night on a .500/.381/.897 shooting split. As the team’s leading scoring option, a lot falls on his shoulders and now that he’s playing better, Boston is back to looking like a solid playoff team. Kevin Durant came back on Monday after getting a few days off and scored a game high 27 points. He’ll be making some history tonight as he is two points away from passing Allen Iverson for 25th place on the all time NBA scoring list. Durant has done everything you can ask for this season and even with all of his great scoring, his playmaking and help defense have helped the Nets to the best record in the East. A good win before the holidays and two days off before an elite matchup on Saturday night would be a wonderful development for the Nets.

