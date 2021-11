The Glue Guys begin with the important transformation the Brooklyn Nets are undergoing, specifically the increasing comfortableness of the team’s role players including Patty Mills, LaMarcus Aldridge and James Johnson. TGG discuss John Hollinger’s new piece in The Athletic on the top free agents next offseason, which includes Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Then (28:00) Killer Komparisons: Brooklyn Nets as archetypal Thanksgiving guests.