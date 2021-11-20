Nets distribute 2,000 Thanksgiving meals to Brooklyn families struggling with food insecurity

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and on Saturday, the Nets are doing their part for the Brooklyn community.

Nic Claxton and James Johnson, along with Nets CEO, John Abbamondi, distributed Thanksgiving meals to families struggling with food insecurity at Calvary Baptist Church of Red Hook, one of three Brooklyn locations where the organization will distribute more than 2,000 meals before the holiday.

The event was part of a Thanksgiving food drive in partnership with the Downtown Brooklyn Neighborhood Alliance. It was the first initiative since the establishment of The Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty Foundation.

“The Nets and Liberty Foundation are here in the community today in four different locations throughout Brooklyn. We’re giving out 2,000 meals,” said Abbamondi. “We have our Nets players behind me; Nic Claxton and James Johnson giving out meals to people in need. We just think it’s so important to give back to the community that supports us every day. Thank you Brooklyn and happy Thanksgiving.”

The foundation will distribute the Thanksgiving meals across three Brooklyn neighborhoods — Brownsville and Flatbush as well as Red Hook East — this weekend.

“It’s good being able to come to events like this,” said Claxton on giving back to the community Saturday. “Last year with the pandemic, we weren’t able to do these things so it’s good to be able to give back to the community, showing your face and just showing love to the people.”

“I got the word that it was available to me and I was all for it,” Johnson said. “This is what we’re about, just to come back and really be in the city, really be in Brooklyn, that’s what it’s about, man. That’s basketball, that’s just cream.

“To be back in the community is what we do this for. It’s a lot different than they’re at the game watching us play. When you’re here, you really feel the city. You get to really feel Brooklyn.”