Live Game Thread: Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic, 7:30 PM EST

It’s James Harden’s show now. With Kevin Durant (right shoulder) out on Friday night against the Magic, all attention will turn to Harden who is going to have his hands full against a young Orlando team with lots of gas in those legs; especially with Cole Anthony who has been spectacular this season.

On the wins-and-losses side of the story, the Magic are - bad. But, for them it’s not about putting “W’s” on the board this season, it’s more about developing that promising young talent into the future,

As for Brooklyn, the Nets will wrap up their brief home stand before heading out to Cleveland on Monday night.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (11-5) vs. Orlando Magic (4-11)

WHEN: 7:30 PM EST

WHERE: YES (tv), WFAN/FM-AM (radio)

Game Preview.

Player to watch: Franz Wagner As the other lottery pick from the 2021 Draft, Wagner is under the radar compared to Jalen Suggs. However, he’s gotten off to a pretty nice start to his NBA career. He’s averaging around 14 points and four rebounds on a .451/.375/.786 shooting split in 32 minutes a night. In the first meeting against the Nets, he didn’t shoot well, but did snag a season high six steals. 23 points on efficient shooting with only one turnover would be a pretty nifty for most basketball players. However, Kevin Durant is not most players so that kind of game is eh compared to his amazing usual. It looked like KD rolled his ankle on Wednesday, so we’ll see if he’s a bit conservative tonight. Durant worked the hell out of the Magic last time, so look for Orlando to throw everything in the book at him in an attempt to slow him down. Brooklyn has two days off before playing the Cavs in Cleveland on Monday, so another huge outing will have the Nets feeling good as they hit the road.

