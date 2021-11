First, Mike goes solo to dive into how responsible is Kevin Durant for the Kyrie Irving situation AND what to make of all the smoke about James Harden sign-and-trade possibilities to the 76ers. Then at (14:00) Mike is joined by Dan Grunfeld - son of former NBA executive Ernie Grunfeld - and author of the new book By the Grace of the Game, the story tracing the Grunfeld’s journey from the Holocaust to the NBA.

To check out Dan Grunfeld’s book - click the link!