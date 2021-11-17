Live NBA Thread: Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 PM EST

Well, that was rough. On Tuesday night the Nets got trounced against Stephen Curry and the Warriors at Barclays Center.

Good news is, they have a chance to turn things back around 24 hours later as they welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers to Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

The Cavs aren’t quite the “just look past ‘em” team we’ve known them to be in the post-LeBron era. They’re actually pretty, pretty, pretty good this season. Even without (arguably their best player?) Colin Sexton.

Of course they do have good friend Jarrett Allen who is thriving in Cleveland. Good for him. He’s such an easy post-Nets player to root for.

Unfortunately, we won’t be able to root for Allen on Wednesday night since he’ll miss the game due to an illness.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (10-5) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (9-6)

WHEN: 7:30 PM EST

WHERE: YES (tv), WFAN-FM/AM (radio)

Game Preview.

Player to watch: Ricky Rubio Rubio’s been around for what feels like forever, but he’s still only 31 years old. This is his fourth team in four years and with a young club such as this one, having a vet like Rubio will do them some good. He’s averaging almost seven assists a night and the Cavs are better when he’s on the court. You need good vets and a guy like Rubio is always someone you want on your side. If there’s a positive you want to take from James Harden’s night, it’s that he went to the free throw line 11 times, making ten of them. He probably should’ve gotten a few more calls his way, but that’s the way it is right now. The Nets juggled their rotations a bit so Harden and the guys had to get used to a new combination on the court, so we’ll see what Nash and the staff does tonight. In a perfect world, everyone would have set roles and there would be more opportunities to fully develop rhythm, but this is the NBA and nobody’s gonna feel sorry for you. Gotta get up and do what you can to win.

