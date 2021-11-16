Live NBA Thread: Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors, 7:30 PM EST

This should be a good one. The Golden State Warriors, featuring the Western Conference player of the week come to Brooklyn to take on your Nets and the Eastern Conference player of the week, Kevin Durant.

Nice.

Both teams are NBA Finals contenders and getting better by the game.

Curry and Durant are among the top MVP candidates this season; do I need to sell you on this game? Of course not. Watch it. It’s fun.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (10-4) vs. Golden State Warriors (11-2)

WHEN: 7:30 PM EST

WHERE: TNT (tv), WFAN-FM/AM (radio)

Game Preview.

Every team needs a guy like Draymond Green on it. He runs the offense well, is a quarterback on defense, can handle any assignment you give him, and makes winning plays when you need him to. You put him in games of consequence and he’ll deliver what you need. And he’s a natural heel which adds more spice and intensity to the game. We need more of that. The world sure is a hell of a lot different for Andrew Wiggins now than it was in late September - early October. Luckily for BIG WIGG, he got himself COVID vaccinated and has been his usual reliable self. He’s taking more threes and has seen his three point efficiency dip some compared to last season, but he’s getting to the line more often and finishing well at the rim and has been an incredibly reliable scoring option. Old Warriors nemesis James Harden will look to keep the party going. The former MVP had a great road trip, averaging close to 21 points, ten assists and eight rebounds on a .470/.386/.842 split. Harden is getting downhill a lot more and that pressure makes life hell on other teams. You can trust Harden to find his teammates in the right spot and now that he’s taking a few more catch and shoot threes than he’s used to, it adds a fun wrinkle to the Nets attack.

For more on the Warriors, check out Golden State of Mind.