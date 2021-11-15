Kevin Durant (and Steph Curry) win Player of the Week

If Tuesday’s big game between the Nets and Warriors needed any more allure, the NBA supplied it Monday, naming Kevin Durant and Steph Curry as the Players of the Week for the Eastern and Western Conference.

Re: Kevin Durant, the NBA press release noted ...

The 11-time All-Star led the Nets to a 3-1 week with averages of 32.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He scored 30 or more points in three of those four games, including a 38-point performance against the Bulls in a 118-95 loss. He finished out the week with a 33-point showing in a blowout win against his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, on Sunday. Brooklyn (10-4) is the No. 2 seed in the East.

It was nothing new for the Nets superstar. The honor is Durant’s second as a Net and 28th in his career...

Durant is one of 27 players in franchise history to earn Player of the Week honors and one of nine players to win the award multiple times as a Net. Durant’s 28 Player of the Week honors are the third-most among all players since the award was introduced in the 1979-80 season, trailing only LeBron James (64) and Kobe Bryant (33).

Curry’s numbers last week were similar to KD’s...