Kevin Durant playing with ‘little tweak’ in right shoulder, getting treatment but says ‘it’s solid’

Kevin Durant continued his MVP play Sunday night, delivering his league-high seventh 30+ point game (33 points) to help lift Brooklyn over Oklahoma City (120-96) and conclude the team’s longest road trip of the season with a 5-1 record (10-4 overall).

Although his production hasn’t taken a step backward, the Nets superstar has been favoring his right shoulder over the course of the past few games. KD hurt it in the Bulls game, a week and three games back.

After Sunday’s road win, Durant said that he’s feeling soreness “here and there” and will continue to receive treatment. During the win over the Thunder, Durant went up for a one-handed tomahawk dunk and after missing the slam, he favored his right shoulder a bit but remained in the game.

“It’s solid. A little sore here and there, but it hasn’t been getting in the way too much,” said Durant on his shoulder post-game. “[I’ll] just keep getting treatment and take it a day at a time.”

His shoulder has been nagging him over the past few games, stemming from a play against the Bulls where he dove to the floor trying to secure possession of a loose ball. Durant landed awkwardly on his right side and immediately favored his right shoulder. Since then, the 33-year-old has been wearing a shoulder wrap on the bench when he isn’t on the hardwood.

“He’s got a little tweak,” said Steve Nash on Durant’s shoulder. “But the ball still goes in the hole so I think he’s hanging in there. I don’t think it’s the type of thing that we expect to get worse so he’s kind of playing through it, so it’s not terrible.”

So including the Bulls game, how’s KD doing with a tweaked shoulder?

In those four games, the 33-year-old is averaging 36 minutes per game, a little higher than he had been. He’s also racking up 32.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists while shooting 54.2/38.5/88.0.

While Durant is in good spirits about his shoulder, the Nets did lose one of their key players to an injury Sunday night. Joe Harris, who has missed only 16 games over the last four seasons, sprained his left ankle in the second quarter after coming down with his third rebound. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game at halftime after hobbling to the locker room. He left the contest with only three points in 14 minutes of play.

“No update,” said Nash on Harris after the Nets 120-96 win over the Thunder. “Ankle sprain, and we’ll have to assess it when we get home.”