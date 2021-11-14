NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets at Oklahoma City Thunder, 7:00 PM EST

The Brooklyn Nets close out their road trip on Sunday night as they face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder, one the more promising young teams in the league.

Brooklyn, of course, is in “win now” mode while the Thunder are trying to put something together and see what young assets they have to get them to the next level.

That said, the Thunder are riding a 4-game win streak heading into Sunday night’s game and are getting better by the game. It’s not expected that the Nets will look past the Thunder, but, if you’re the Nets - don’t look past the Thunder.

Thanks.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (9-4) at Oklahoma City Thunder (5-6)

WHEN: 7:00 PM EST

WHERE: YES (tv), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game Preview.

Time tends to heal all wounds, you would think. This is KD’s first game in OKC as a member of the Nets. He was due to play there last year, but he got a rest day that night. It’s been five years since he left the Thunder for new adventures, and the reception was always hostile when he came back. Now that he’s out of the West and in Brooklyn, we’ll see if his former fans are in a more friendly mood. Putting that aside, Durant will look to keep up the amazing pace he’s been on. He’s crossed the 20 point mark in every game this season and most impressively, has shot 50 percent or better from the field 11 times in the team’s 13 games. Durant is the perfect offensive player and his ability to score over and around anybody you put in front of him separates him from the rest of the pack. Another masterclass at his old stomping grounds in advance of a marquee game would be the perfect way to close out the road trip.

