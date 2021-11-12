Live Game Thread: Brooklyn Nets at New Orleans Pelicans, 8:00 PM EST

The New Orleans Pelicans are off to a horrific start to the season, at 1-11. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets are catching their stride after a dominant showing against the Orlando Magic earlier this week.

Brooklyn is led by the world’s best player, Kevin Durant. While the Pelicans are led by their most dominant player, DNP.

A ton of injuries in New Orleans have led to their terrible start, starting with an injury to Zion Williamson that has kept him out all season. Brandon Ingram will miss his 7th straight game on Friday night.

Expect Brooklyn to come out strong and not let up; there’s no time to mess around with these struggling teams, much like how they handled the Magic on Wednesday.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (8-4) at New Orleans Pelicans (1-11)

WHEN: 8:00 PM EST

WHERE: YES (tv), WFAN FM/AM (radio)

Game Preview.

Player to watch: Devonte’ Graham After three years with the Charlotte Hornets, Graham came over in the summer to replace Lonzo Ball as the Pels’ starting point guard. The plan was for him to be the third option, but you see the injury report and yeah. He can break defenders down off the dribble and leads the team in assists. They’re gonna need a huge game out of him tonight if they hope to snap the losing streak. Ignoring the triple double for a second, it was very important to see James Harden driving to the basket a bunch on Wednesday. The Nets need to generate more downhill pressure and if Harden is back to what we know he can do, then the Nets will be able to get their offense back into the elites of the NBA. He made a bunch of wonderful pocket passes to Bruce Brown and is getting more comfortable with Aldridge as his P&R partner, so as he keeps with the rhythm, Brooklyn will be near the top of the league.

