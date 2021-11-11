SBN Reacts: Spencer Dinwiddie, Jarrett Allen taking their teams to the next level?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in NBA fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

This week, well, there were a few interesting questions posed.

TOPIC: The story is out: Robert Sarver (mis)conducts brought to light on new ESPN story

Yikes. Imagine having to deal with this insane story on the heels of your beloved Suns making a run at the NBA Finals, and better equipped to win it in this 21/22 season?

Good luck with alllll that. Thankfully, the Nets are drama free this season. I said, “DRAMA FREE.”

You hate to be on the other side of these stories, not only because this type of behavior shouldn’t happen at all, but because it takes away from the stuff that we should otherwise be focusing on.

Moving on.

TOPIC: WHICH TEAM’S HOT START IS MOST SURPRISING TO FANS?

Here’s a fun one; with all-not-too-surprising results, yet potentially surprising results.

I have to say I’m kinda surprised that the Wizards, at 8-3, didn’t run away with this one. That said, big shoutout to the Cavaliers who are playing some great basketball, considering, and now have to do it without their best scorer.

Also, how about Spencer Dinwiddie and Jarrett Allen? Great to see those two particular former Nets thriving. Two guys who are hard to root against.

Dinwiddie is averaging 15 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists per game for the Wizards in just under 30 minutes, while Allen is averaging nearly 15 points, 11.5 rebounds and almost 2 blocks per game for the Cavs.

Hats off to those guys.

TOPIC: IS RUSSELL WESTBROOK TRASH?

OKK, I was paraphrasing that questions. But...

Mind you, this is LAKERS FANS we’re talking about. Not NBA fans. Lakers fans.

More than half of them don’t think Westbrook WILL EVER fit on this team. That’s harsh. Really, harsh. Not saying that aren’t right, but usually there’s at least a 25% swing from biased fans, right?

Yikes. Yikes. Yikes.

