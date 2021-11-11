Filed under: Glue Guys GLUE GUYS: LaMarcus Aldridge v. Blake Griffin: starting center battle! By Michael Smeltz Nov 11, 2021, 9:16pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GLUE GUYS: LaMarcus Aldridge v. Blake Griffin: starting center battle! Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports The Glue Guys dig into whether LaMarcus Aldridge should takeover the starting center spot from Blake Griffin, the new Kyrie Irving messages and panic with the Pelicans and how it could help the Nets. More From NetsDaily SBN Reacts: Spencer Dinwiddie, Jarrett Allen taking their teams to the next level? Long Island Nets defeat Capital City Go-Go in Home Opener OT thriller, 109-103 Kevin Durant’s sixth 30-point game leads Nets blowout of Magic, 123-90 Live Game Thread: Brooklyn Nets at Orlando Magic, 7:00 PM EST Steve Nash: ‘It’s important for our team that we don’t overburden Kevin Durant’ Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving: ‘We all think, like, he may come back. Who knows?’ Loading comments...
Loading comments...