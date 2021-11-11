 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GLUE GUYS: LaMarcus Aldridge v. Blake Griffin: starting center battle!

By Michael Smeltz
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Orlando Magic Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Glue Guys dig into whether LaMarcus Aldridge should takeover the starting center spot from Blake Griffin, the new Kyrie Irving messages and panic with the Pelicans and how it could help the Nets.

