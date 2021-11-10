Live Game Thread: Brooklyn Nets at Orlando Magic, 7:00 PM EST

You can’t win ‘em all; as we learned on Monday night when the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Chicago Bulls, snapping the team’s win streak and putting them at 3-2 on the road this season.

And while you can’t win ‘em all, you can certainly win most of them. And the Nets intend on winning most of them, especially against teams (on paper, at least) they’re better than.

Speaking of team’s they’re better than - see what I did there? - the Nets head to Orlando to take on the Magic, who have a ton of really good young talent, but who are also a few years away from making much of a dent in the East.

Lots to be excited about in Orlando, but this is the kind of game the Nets should and must win if they want to keep pace with the tightly-packed teams atop the Eastern Conference standings.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (7-4) at Orlando Magic (3-8)

WHEN: 7:00 PM EST

WHERE: YES (tv), WFAN-FM/AM (radio)

Game Preview.

We get to say hello to another top pick from the 2021 Draft class! Jalen Suggs has started every game at point guard this year, and while the shot isn’t there yet, he’s still young and has time to grow into the job. Young teams always tend to have turnover woes, and the Magic are no exception. They’re tied for second in turnover rate, and with a veteran team like the Nets, giving away extra possessions could spell doom for rookie coach Jamahl Mosley and friends. Another Nets nemesis is on the scene tonight. Terrence Ross has given Brooklyn trouble over the years and can sometimes heat up and go off. As the second oldest player on the club (Robin Lopez is the oldest at 33 years old), he can impart some experience and good guidance on the youngsters as they go on their NBA journeys. Another night of the best show in town. Kevin Durant scored 38 points on Monday night as Efficiency Man scored all over the court and was the driving force of the Nets attack. With KD able to always get a good look where ever he is, it’s the job of his teammates to

