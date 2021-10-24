NBA Live Game Thread: Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets, 4:00 PM EST

Sunday afternoon the Brooklyn Nets return home, to Brooklyn, where they’ll look to drop LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets in front of the Barclays Center crowd.

The Nets pulled off a nice win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, seeing the best player in the world, Kevin Durant, turn it on,

Charlotte, meanwhile, is off to a hot 2-0 start thanks to their exceptional young talent. Led by Ball and Miles Bridges, the Hornets can put up plenty of points and get into those “track meet” kind of games.

Brooklyn is still without Kyrie Irving, but they’ve found a sweet spot with James Harden and Patty Mills taking on point guard duties.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (1-1) vs. Charlotte Hornets (2-0)

WHEN: 4:00 PM EST

WHERE: YES (tv), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game Preview.

Charlotte likes to go small with PJ Washington at center, so it’ll be interesting to see how Steve Nash and the Nets counter it. They’ve gone with big lineups for most of the first two games, so today will be a good opportunity to go small and get those lineups some run. Maybe that means we’ll see Bruce Brown in some actual minutes of consequence this time. Curiously, the Hornets did not sign Miles Bridges to a rookie extension before the deadline. As a result, he’ll be a restricted free agent this summer. We’ll see if it comes back to bite them in the butt. Barclays Center, or the ‘Clays if you will, will be looking a bit different so we’ll keep an eye on that. There’s plenty to celebrate as it’s the home opener. Also, look for the fans to give Kevin Durant and James Harden some extra love as they were named to the NBA 75 Greatest Players of all time list. It’s such an amazing honor when you consider how many wonderful players have dominated the league throughout time.

For more on the Hornets, check out At the Hive.